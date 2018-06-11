Rome
Conte to see Macron Fri, Merkel Mon (3)
Will visit Paris and Berlin
11 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday he would see French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in their respective capitals next Monday. Elysee sources confirmed the visit later Monday, saying that the two leaders's working lunch would focus on migrants and the eurozone. Merkel's spokesman earlier said Berlin would work with Rome on unemployment.
Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda
L'onda Medimex rivoluziona Taranto coinvolgendo 60mila persone
Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius
L’indomito 8oenne barese in guerra con l’ufficio anagrafe
Grotta Regina, a Bari una bomba ecologica