Genoa
Policeman probed over Ecuadorian's shooting death (3)
In Genoa
11 Giugno 2018
Genoa, June 11 - An Italian policeman has been placed under investigation on suspicion of culpable homicide for using excessive force in the shooting death in Genoa of a 21-year-old Ecuadorian father of one. Jefferson Tomalà allegedly stabbed the officer and was placed under investigation for attempted murder but that case will now be shelved. Legal sources said the opening of the probe was a formality to allow the officer to name a lawyer and an expert witness.
Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda
L'onda Medimex rivoluziona Taranto coinvolgendo 60mila persone
Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius
L’indomito 8oenne barese in guerra con l’ufficio anagrafe
Grotta Regina, a Bari una bomba ecologica