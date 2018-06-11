Tennis: Errani gets 10-mth doping ban (5)

Lunedì 11 Giugno 2018 | 20:29

Rome

Tested positive for banned substance last August

Rome, June 11 - Sara Errani got a 10-month doping ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Monday which upped her existing two-month ban for using a banned substance. The Italian tennis player tested positive for aromatase inhibitor letrozole last August. Italy's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADO) appealed to extend the two-month ban, adjudging it too mild. With two months already served, the ban now runs from June 8 to February 8 2019. Errani will also have to pay 4,000 Swiss francs to NADO. She loses the points from all the results obtained since she came back. "I am really nauseated by this affair," said the tennis player, a multiple slam winner in doubles and US Open finalist. "I find it a profound injustice and I want to shout with my head held high, because I know I have nothing to blame myself for. I don't know if I'l have the strength and the desire to play tennis again after all this. This increase in the ban is a disgrace, I feel". Former world number 5 Errani, 31, has won nine career singles titles, and 27 career doubles titles - which includes five Grand Slam doubles championships and five Premier Mandatory/Premier 5 doubles titles, thereby completing the Career Grand Slam in doubles.

