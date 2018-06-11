Party skirmishing within rules of game - Mattarella (3)

Lunedì 11 Giugno 2018 | 18:43

Il presidente del seggio 29 ad Altamura con la scheda in mano
10.06.2018

Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda

Placebo al Medimex di Taranto (foto Todaro)
09.06.2018

L'onda Medimex rivoluziona Taranto coinvolgendo 60mila persone

I migranti salvati da Aquarius (foto SOS Mediterranee Italia)
10.06.2018

Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius

L’indomito 8oenne barese in guerra con l’ufficio anagrafe
09.06.2018

L’indomito 8oenne barese in guerra con l’ufficio anagrafe

Grotta Regina, a Bari una bomba ecologica
09.06.2018

Grotta Regina, a Bari una bomba ecologica

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi
10.06.2018

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»

Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza
08.06.2018

Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo
07.06.2018

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo

Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video
09.06.2018

Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

Emma Marrone scatena i fan al Medimex di Taranto
08.06.2018

Emma Marrone scatena i fan al Medimex di Taranto

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari
10.06.2018

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Party skirmishing within rules of game - Mattarella (3)

Recalls Saragat

Rome, June 11 - Politics needs "universal values" and rules of the game" agreed by all, President Sergio Mattarella said in recalling late president Giuseppe Saragat Monday. He said that skirmishing among political parties must take place according to these rules. "Political democracy," Saragat wrote, "presupposes a moral community among those who compose it. Against the backdrop of class struggle and skirmishing among parties there must exist some universally accepted values that make up the sphere in whose limits the class struggle and the skirmishing of parties take place".

