Aquarius 'defeat for politicians' - Caritas chief (3)

Rome, June 11 - Caritas Italia chief Cardinal Francesco Montenegro told ANSA Monday the case of he migrant-rescue ship Aquarius, accepted by Spain after Italy rejected it, "is I think a defeat for politics which doesn't know how to manage these emergencies and tries to bass the buck while human lives are at risk". He said "politics must be interested in the common good". MOntengero, who is also bishop of Agrigento in Sicily, said "Europe must accept that no one can stop these flows, which are epochal, and it isn't by shutting ports and passing the buck that you can find a solution.