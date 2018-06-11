Summit on Aquarius at premier's office tonight - Conte (4)

Amatrice, June 11 - There will be a summit on the migrant issue with competent ministers at the premier's office Monday night, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. He confirmed the summit even after Spain said Valencia would take the migrants on board the Aquarius, ending a stand-off with Malta. He said "the problem with the migrant emergency remains even though Spain is taking the Aquarius". The Aquarius, with 629 migrants on board, had been stranded since Sunday when Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini closed all Italian ports to it and said Malta should take it. Conte was speaking on a tour of central Italian areas hit by devastating earthquakes in 2016.