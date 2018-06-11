Milan
Milan bourse makes big gains
FTSE Mib up 2.1% to 21,807 points, spread down
11 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 11 - The Milan stock exchange was the best performer among Europe's big financial markets in early trading on Monday, with the FTSE Mib index up 2.1% to 21,807 points. The rises were driven by bank stocks with investors no longer fearing the end of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund was down to 246 basis points, with the yield on the Italian bond at 2.93%, after closing at 268 points on Friday.
