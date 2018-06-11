Rome
Raising your voice pays says Salvini (2)
Interior minister comments on Aquarius case
11 Giugno 2018
(see related) Rome, June 11 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that his approach to the Aquarius case had been vindicated as the Spanish authorities agreed to accept the migrant-rescue ship that had been denied access to Italian ports. "Evidently raising your voice, something Italy did not do for years, pays," Salvini said.
Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda
L'onda Medimex rivoluziona Taranto coinvolgendo 60mila persone
Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius
L’indomito 8oenne barese in guerra con l’ufficio anagrafe
Grotta Regina, a Bari una bomba ecologica