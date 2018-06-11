Men who kidnapped Italians in Mexico ID'd - lawyer (3)

Naples, June 11 - The men who kidnapped three Italians in Mexico on January 31 have been identified, a lawyer for the three Neapolitans' families, Claudio Falletti, said Monday. He said "clear and transparent facts have emerged" from police files. Falletti said "the case has been perfectly reconstructed and the truth is within reach". Falletti recently said the three street vendors were alive. "For the Mexican authorities our co-nationals are alive and the investigative activity is moving in this direction," he said. Then Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano called for "urgent" action to find the trio. It has been reported by their family that the three were sold by police to a gang in the State of Jalisco for 43 euros. The relatives of Raffaele Russo, his son Antonio, and nephew Vincenzo Commino have repeatedly appealed to the government to intervene. The Italian foreign ministry, which has confirmed that four Mexican police have been arrested, said recently it had reiterated to "our Mexican counterparts the importance which the government attributes to the affair and the urgency of providing news and certain elements to the families as soon as possible". The three street vendors went missing in the high-crime city of Tecaltitlan, in the State of Jalisco.