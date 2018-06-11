Accumoli
Conte thanks Spain for 'solidarity' (2)
Premier says Madrid listened to his appeal
11 Giugno 2018
Accumoli, June 11 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday thanked Spain for agreeing to allow the Aquarius to dock in Valencia after the migrant-rescue ship was denied access to Italian ports. "I'd asked for a gesture of solidarity by the EU about this emergency," Conte said during a visit to the earthquake-hit village. "I cannot fail to thank the Spanish authorities for taking up the invitation. "This decision goes in the direction of solidarity".
