Summit on Aquarius at premier's office tonight - Conte (3)

Amatrice, June 11 - There will be a summit on the Aquarius migrant boat case with competent ministers at the premier's office Monday night, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. Conte said he was "in direct contact" with the authorities involved. The Aquarius, with 629 migrants on board, has been stranded since Sunday when Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini closed all Italian ports to it and said Malta should take it. Conte was speaking on a tour of central Italian areas hit by devastating earthquakes in 2016.