Summit on Aquarius at premier's office tonight - Conte (3)

Lunedì 11 Giugno 2018 | 16:44

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Il presidente del seggio 29 ad Altamura con la scheda in mano
10.06.2018

Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda

Placebo al Medimex di Taranto (foto Todaro)
09.06.2018

L'onda Medimex rivoluziona Taranto coinvolgendo 60mila persone

I migranti salvati da Aquarius (foto SOS Mediterranee Italia)
10.06.2018

Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius

L’indomito 8oenne barese in guerra con l’ufficio anagrafe
09.06.2018

L’indomito 8oenne barese in guerra con l’ufficio anagrafe

Grotta Regina, a Bari una bomba ecologica
09.06.2018

Grotta Regina, a Bari una bomba ecologica

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi
10.06.2018

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»

Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza
08.06.2018

Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo
07.06.2018

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo

Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video
09.06.2018

Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

Emma Marrone scatena i fan al Medimex di Taranto
08.06.2018

Emma Marrone scatena i fan al Medimex di Taranto

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari
10.06.2018

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Amatrice

Summit on Aquarius at premier's office tonight - Conte (3)

'In touch with all authorities' says PM

Summit on Aquarius at premier's office tonight - Conte (3)

Amatrice, June 11 - There will be a summit on the Aquarius migrant boat case with competent ministers at the premier's office Monday night, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. Conte said he was "in direct contact" with the authorities involved. The Aquarius, with 629 migrants on board, has been stranded since Sunday when Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini closed all Italian ports to it and said Malta should take it. Conte was speaking on a tour of central Italian areas hit by devastating earthquakes in 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Spain to take migrant ship after Italy blocks ports

Spain to take migrant ship after Italy blocks ports

 
Actor Diele gets 7 yrs, eight mts for vehicle homicide (2)

Actor Diele gets 7 yrs, eight mts for vehicle homicide (2)

 
Raising your voice pays says Salvini (2)

Raising your voice pays says Salvini (2)

 
Men who kidnapped Italians in Mexico ID'd - lawyer (3)

Men who kidnapped Italians in Mexico ID'd - lawyer (3)

 
Conte thanks Spain for 'solidarity' (2)

Conte thanks Spain for 'solidarity' (2)

 
Di Maio denies M5S slumped in local vote

Di Maio denies M5S slumped in local vote

 
Tennis: Cecchinato up to 27th in rankings after Paris feat

Tennis: Cecchinato up to 27th in rankings after Paris feat

 
Pole gets 16 yrs 9 mts for kidnapping British model (3)

Pole gets 16 yrs 9 mts for kidnapping British model (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

 
Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

 
La Gazzetta nel suo stand espone le storiche illustrazioni di frate Menotti

Nello stand Gazzetta le illustrazioni di frate Menotti

 
Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

 
Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

 
Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

 
Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

 
Emma Marrone scatena i fan al Medimex di Taranto

Emma Marrone scatena i fan al Medimex di Taranto

 
Taranto, poliziotti e studenti attoridi corto sul bullismo

Taranto, poliziotti
e studenti attori
di corto sul bullismo

 
Bari, ecco «Pop» il nuovo trenodei pendolari: più comfort e sicurezza

Bari, ecco «Pop» il nuovo treno dei pendolari: più comfort e sicurezza Vd

 
Bitritto e Adelfia, spaccate in due stazioni di servizio

Bitritto e Adelfia, spaccate in due stazioni di servizio

 
False griffe, sequestrati 1,2 mlndi articoli: scoperta stamperia

False griffe, sequestrati 1,2 mln di articoli: scoperta stamperia Vd

 
Bari, trovati 50 chili di droga e una pistola nel quadrilatero a Japigia

Bari, trovati 50 chili di droga e una pistola nel quadrilatero di Japigia

 
Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo

 
Armato di bombolette spray ecco a Bari il live painting di Solo in via Argiro

Bari, armato di bombolette spray: il live painting di Solo in via Argiro

 
Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Economia TV
C.Conti, evasione web sfugge, usare mezzi anticrimine

C.Conti, evasione web sfugge, usare mezzi anticrimine

 
Italia TV
Bufera sui vertici delle carceri a Bergamo

Bufera sui vertici delle carceri a Bergamo

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Mondo TV
L'ombra di un 'Russiagate' anche sulla Brexit

L'ombra di un 'Russiagate' anche sulla Brexit

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Spettacolo TV
Malati di sesso? Si', ma sono guai d'amore

Malati di sesso? Si', ma sono guai d'amore

 
Sport TV
Vettel trionfa in Canada e torna leader F1

Vettel trionfa in Canada e torna leader F1

 
Calcio TV
Calcio Donne: Italia al Mondiale

Calcio Donne: Italia al Mondiale

 

Digital Edition

11.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU