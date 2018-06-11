Milan
Pole gets 16 yrs 9 mts for kidnapping British model (3)
Case gained international headlines
11 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 22 - Lucasz Herba, a Polish man arrested last July for kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling along with his brother Michael Konrad and planning to sell her on the deep web, was sentenced Monday to 16 years and nine months in jail. The model, 20, was held captive from July 11 to 17 in a flat in Milan and a mountain hut in the province of Turin. Ayling, who is a mother, was released after the brothers apparently gave up the idea of auctioning her off to the highest bidder. The model has repeatedly denied suggestions if was all a publicity stunt. The case gained international headlines. Michael Konrad Herba is set for extradition from Britain to Italy.
