Rescue ship carrying over 600 migrants still stranded

Rome, June 11 - The Aquarius rescue ship was still at sea on Monday morning with 629 migrants onboard, in limbo between Malta and Italy after the Italian government refused to allow it access to the country's ports. The ship, as seen in radar tracking, was in the same area as it had been on Sunday evening when the Italian Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (IMRCC) told the vessel to wait for instructions, 27 nautical miles from Malta and 35 from Italy. MSF on Monday called for a rapid solution and a safe port to disembark the migrants, posting a photo on Twitter of migrants praying onboard and underscoring that none of them know about the "diplomatic standby" in place. The information was confirmed by Anelis Borges, a Euronews journalist onboard. "We didn't move all night and people have begun to ask why we stopped," she said.