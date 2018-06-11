Tennis: Errani gets 10-mth doping ban (3)

Rome, June 11 - Sara Errani got a 10-month doping ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Monday which upped her existing two-month ban for using a banned substance. The Italian tennis player tested positive for aromatase inhibitor letrozole last August. Italy's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADO) appealed to extend the two-month ban, adjudging it too mild. With two months already served, the ban now runs from June 8 to February 8 2019. Errani will also have to pay 4,000 Swiss francs to NADO. She loses the points from all the results obtained since she came back.