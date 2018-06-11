Vulnerable people on Aquarius at risk - MSF (3)

Rome, June 11 - Vulnerable people are at risk on board the Aquarius, the migrant rescue ship carrying 629 migrants for which Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has shut all Italian ports, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which has doctors on the ship, said Monday. The ship, operated by German NGO SOS Mediterranée, has been stranded between Italy and Malta since the order on Sunday from Salvini, head of the anti-migrant League party. Salvini said Malta should take the ship but Valletta said Italy was obliged to according to the law of the sea and international rules. MSF said the situation on board was "stable" but the "useless delays" in offloading the migrants "are putting at risk vulnerable people" and in particular seven pregnant women and 15 burns victims, as well as several migrants with symptoms of hypothermia..