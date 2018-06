Ex-jail warden nabbed in graft case 'had gang links' (3)

Milan, June 11 - The former warden of Bergamo jail, Antonino Porcino, arrested with another five jail officers and businessmen in a graft case Monday, had links to "gang members" he met at the casino in saint Vincent, police said. One of the alleged gangsters, a Roma known as Jordan, had "huge financial capabilities", police said. The six have been arrested on suspicion of bid rigging, fraud, corruption. They have all been placed under house arrest.