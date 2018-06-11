Rome
Reinforce EU-NATO coop in Mediterranean - Conte (2)
Italian premier meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
11 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said it was necessary to beef up NATO-European Union cooperation in the Mediterranean after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Rome on Monday. "It is not possible to do without more intense cooperation between NATO and the EU in the Mediterranean and elsewhere," Conte said. "The reinforcement of the European security dimension, which we consider a priority, would lose sense and effectiveness if it were outside a framework of full synergy and complementarity with the forces that the Atlantic alliance has".
