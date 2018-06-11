Vatican City
I was stranger, you did not invite me in - Ravasi (2)
President of the Pontifical Council for Culture on Aquarius
11 Giugno 2018
Vatican City, June 11 - Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, quoted the gospel of Matthew on Monday to comment on the case of the Aquarius, a migrant-rescue ship that Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow to dock in Italy. "I was a stranger and you did not invite me in (Matthew 25 43) #Aquarius," Ravasi said via Twitter.
