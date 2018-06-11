Rome
Search resumes in canal for missing 21-yr-old woman
Boyfriend committed suicide on Saturday
11 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 11 - The search has resumed for Sara Luciani, 21, from Melzo in northern Italy, who disappeared on Friday evening after having gone out in a car with her boyfriend, Manuel Buzzini. Buzzini, 31, was found dead after committing suicide in the courtyard of the home in which he lived with his grandmother on Saturday. He hanged himself and was found wearing wet clothing. The search is focusing on an area that was searched on Sunday, near the Muzzo canal in Paullo, where the bumper of the car used by the couple was found. There may have been a case of a car accident after which the man killed himself or he may have killed her and then killed himself.
