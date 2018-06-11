Rome
Industrial production down 1.2% in April - ISTAT (2)
But statistics agency reports year-on-year rise of 1.9%
11 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 11 - Italian industrial production dropped 1.2% in April with respect to March, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency added, however, that its calendar adjusted industrial production index increased by 1.9% compared with April 2017. "In the period January-April 2018 the percentage change was +3.1 compared with the same period of 2017," ISTAT said. "The unadjusted industrial production index increased by 6.7% compared with April 2017".
