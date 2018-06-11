Albanian woman dead after being thrown from car (2)

Turin, June 11 - A 20-year-old Albanian woman has died at Moncalieri hospital, near Turin, where she was hospitalized on Saturday night after being thrown from a moving car, sources said Monday. An emergency call was made by a car driver that night, who said that "someone has thrown a person out of a car and fled. Help, I do not know what to do." The Turin police office is looking into the incident and initial reports say that the victim was a prostitute. Doctors said that she had been beaten prior to being thrown out of the car. Video surveillance cameras may be of help in the investigation, though the area was very dark in which the woman was found.