Italy to say No to another migrant-rescue ship-Salvini (2)

Rome, June 11 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that Italy was set to deny permission to another migrant-rescue ship to dock at a Italian port after refusing to give that Aquarius ship carrying 629 people permission to land on Sunday. "Today the Sea Watch 3 ship of a German NGO flying a Dutch flag is off the Libyan coast waiting to take on the umpteenth load of immigrants to bring to Italy again," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the League party, said via Twitter. "Italy has stopped bowing its head and obeying, this time THERE IS SOMEONE WHO SAYS NO. #chiudiamoiporti (#weareclosingtheports)".