Current crisis is 'endogenous tension' says Visco

Milan, June 8 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Friday said Italy's current "crisis" is caused by domestic tensions. Visco said previous crises were caused by what he described as "violent" and "exogenous shocks" over the past seven to 10 years that caused "very serious difficulties" while the current one is sparked by "endogenous tension". Visco also warned politicians about "falling into a ravine" if they try to "take things too fast". The governor was speaking at a meeting in Milan organized as part of the initiative 'Meetings with the Bank of Italy'.