Milan to ban 'polluting' diesel vehicles (4)

Milan, June 8 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Friday the northern city would soon ban "the most polluting' diesel vehicles. "We're going to start now because it will be a four-year process the citizens will have to get used to," he said. "It's a step we believe we can take now." Sala said diesel vehicles 0,1,2 and 3 will be halted from January 21. "Our philosophy is not bans but accompanying citizens," he said. "Sala has shown he is a brave mayor, attentive to the health of his citizens," said Greenpeace Italia transport campaign chief Andrea Boraschi. Boraschi asked for similar bans in Roma, Turin and Palermo.