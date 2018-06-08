Milan
Milan to ban 'polluting' diesel vehicles (4)
From Jan 21 next year
08 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 8 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Friday the northern city would soon ban "the most polluting' diesel vehicles. "We're going to start now because it will be a four-year process the citizens will have to get used to," he said. "It's a step we believe we can take now." Sala said diesel vehicles 0,1,2 and 3 will be halted from January 21. "Our philosophy is not bans but accompanying citizens," he said. "Sala has shown he is a brave mayor, attentive to the health of his citizens," said Greenpeace Italia transport campaign chief Andrea Boraschi. Boraschi asked for similar bans in Roma, Turin and Palermo.
Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao
Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bari: ecco il programma
Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Bari bloccati a Malta. Ryanair ripristina volo