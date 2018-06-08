Pesaro
Lysippus must be seized wherever it is - judge (3)
Victorious Athlete held by Getty in Malibu
08 Giugno 2018
Pesaro, June 8 - An Italian judge ruled Friday that a fourth-century BC Greek statue known as Lysippus or the Victorious Athlete must be seized wherever in the world it is, rejecting a Malibu Getty Museum appeal. The statue, fished out of the sea off Pesaro in 1964, was bought by the Californian museum for around four million dollars in 1977 from German art dealer Herman Heinz Herzer. It was the third verdict of the same kind by the Pesaro judiciary.
Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao
Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bari: ecco il programma
Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Bari bloccati a Malta. Ryanair ripristina volo