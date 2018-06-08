Venerdì 08 Giugno 2018 | 20:42

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao

Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bariecco il programma della giornata
07.06.2018

Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
06.06.2018

Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Baribloccati a Malta. Ryanairalla Gazzetta: pensiamo di risolvere
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»
07.06.2018

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo
07.06.2018

Tavolino selvaggio, in 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro
07.06.2018

Bitritto e Adelfia, spaccate in due stazioni di servizio
08.06.2018

Il ministro Bonafede nelle tende delle udienze
07.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Bari, ecco «Pop» il nuovo trenodei pendolari: più comfort e sicurezza
08.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Rome

Tennis: Cecchinato's fairy tale French Open run ends (2)

Italian loses to Austrian Thiem in straight sets in semis

Tennis: Cecchinato's fairy tale French Open run ends (2)

Rome, June 8 - Marco Cecchinato's fairy tale run at the French Open ended on Friday when the Italian lost in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6, 6-1, to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old from Palermo gave the number seven seed plenty of trouble in the first set, recovering a break, only to lose his serve again at the end of it. The world number 72, who knocked out Novak Djokovic on his way to the last four, also battled hard in the second set, taking it to a tiebreak. He saved several set points and had one of his own before eventually going down 12-10 in the tiebreak. The third set was the only one that was one-sided. Thiem will meet in the final world no. 1 Rafa Nadal who beat Argentine Juan Manuel Del Potro in straight sets. The Austrian is the only man to have beaten the Spaniard three times on clay, and twice this season. Nadal is going for his 11th French title.

