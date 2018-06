Nespoli gives pope his own personalised papal spacesuit

Vatican City, June 8 - Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli and his International Space Station colleagues on Friday gave Pope Francis his own personalised spacesuit complete with a white cape similar to the papal mantle. The customised version of the astronauts' blue jumpsuits also had an Argentinian flag and a badge with Francis's birth name, Jorge Mario Bergoglio. The ISS members thanked the pope for his supportive message in a video hook-up with their mission last October.