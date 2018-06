Soccer: Perin joins Juve

Turin, June 8 - Former Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin took a medical Friday and signed a contract to become Juventus's back-up keeper behind Poland's Wojciech Szczęsny. Perin, Italy No.2 behind Gianluigi Donnarumma of Milan, said "certain trains only go past once". Genoa gets 12 million euros plus a three-million bonus. Perin, 25. has signed for four years.