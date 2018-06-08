Charlevoix
Will weigh stances on vetoing Russia sanctions - Conte (4)
'Attentive to impact of sanctions'
08 Giugno 2018
Charlevoix, June 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday Italy would "weigh stances" on possibly vetoing sanctions on Russia at the G7 in Canada. "We will weigh the positions, we still have to start the G7," he replied to a question on whether Italy would veto Russia sanctions. "We are open to dialogue, but that does not mean transforming a defined process, linked to the implementation of the Minsk accords", he said. "We are comfortably placed in NATO: Italy's international position is absolutely not in question but we are certainly in favour of dialogue and we are very attentive that sanctions should not impact on Russian civil society".
