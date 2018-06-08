Como
Malta can't always say no to migrants - Salvini (3)
'No intention of spending summer in emergency'
08 Giugno 2018
Como, June 8 - Malta can't always say No to migrants, Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. "The Good Lord put Malta closer than Sicily and it can't always say No to any request for intervention" to ships carrying migrants docking there," he said on the local-election stump in this northern Italian city. Meeting two bus drivers who have been attacked by foreign citizens, Salvini said "I have no intention of spending the summer in an emergency, otherwise we will put the problems to the attention of Italy and Europe".
