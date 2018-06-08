Berlin
Italy must solve debt problem on own - Berlin (3)
This is a thing for Italians says Scholz
08 Giugno 2018
Berlin, June 8 - Italy must solve its debt problem on its own, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Friday. "Everyone must solve their own things," he said answering a question on Italian public debt. "I say this is a clear way: this is a thing for Italians". Italy has the second-biggest public debt in the eurozone after Greece's, at 132% of GDP.
Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao
Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bari: ecco il programma
Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Bari bloccati a Malta. Ryanair ripristina volo