NATO shd defend us from migrants, terrorists - Salvini (3)

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao

Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bariecco il programma della giornata
07.06.2018

Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bari: ecco il programma

Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
06.06.2018

Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno

Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Baribloccati a Malta. Ryanairalla Gazzetta: pensiamo di risolvere
07.06.2018

Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Bari bloccati a Malta. Ryanair ripristina volo

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo
07.06.2018

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo

Tavolino selvaggio, in 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro
07.06.2018

Tavolino selvaggio, in 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro

Il ministro Bonafede nelle tende delle udienze
07.06.2018

Il ministro Bonafede nelle tende delle udienze

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

Bari, ecco «Pop» il nuovo trenodei pendolari: più comfort e sicurezza
08.06.2018

Bari, ecco «Pop» il nuovo treno dei pendolari: più comfort e sicurezza Vd

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Como

NATO shd defend us from migrants, terrorists - Salvini (3)

Italy under attack form south not east

NATO shd defend us from migrants, terrorists - Salvini (3)

Como, June 8 - Rightwing populist League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that NATO should defend Italy from migrants and terrorists. "I'm for NATO. From which we ask for a defensive alliance. We are under attack. I recall all the alarms on terrorism infiltration in (migrant) entries, Italy is being attacked from the south, not the east," he said. "I ask for (NATO) to defend us". He said he had asked premier Giuseppe Conte to relay that request to the Group of Seven meeting in Quebec Friday.

