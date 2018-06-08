Como
NATO shd defend us from migrants, terrorists - Salvini (3)
Italy under attack form south not east
08 Giugno 2018
Como, June 8 - Rightwing populist League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that NATO should defend Italy from migrants and terrorists. "I'm for NATO. From which we ask for a defensive alliance. We are under attack. I recall all the alarms on terrorism infiltration in (migrant) entries, Italy is being attacked from the south, not the east," he said. "I ask for (NATO) to defend us". He said he had asked premier Giuseppe Conte to relay that request to the Group of Seven meeting in Quebec Friday.
