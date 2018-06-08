Rome
BoI, CONSOB agree to up collaboration (3)
For oversight and resolution
08 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 8 - The Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB on Friday agreed to boost collaboration after a string of banking crises. The two bodies "signed a framework agreement for collaboration and coordination in exercising the functions of oversight and resolution", a statement said. A parliamentary probe into the banking crises recently rapped both the BoI and CONSOB for failing to see the crises coming and not doing enough to prevent them. photo: BoI chief Vincenzo Visco
