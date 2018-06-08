Como
Migrant NGO rules not effective - Salvini (3)
'Clear plan to be taxis from Libya'
08 Giugno 2018
Como, June 8 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that tightened rules on migrant-rescuing NGOs were not effective enough and "there is a clear plan to act as taxis from Libyan territorial waters." Salvini, also leader of the anti-migrant League, said "unfortunately it isn't as if you can intervene in an effective way with the (existing) rule". He said "we are working on the front of these NGOs, some of whom do voluntary work, while others do business".
