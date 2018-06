Moscow, June 8 - Russian President Vladimir Putin's representative in Crimea said Friday "we would be happy to have in Crimea our friend" (Matteo Salvini), the Interior Minister and rightwing populist League leader. Gheorghi Muradov told TASS that "Salvini can lead Europe back to collaborating with Moscow". The Five-Star-League government programme calls for sanctions against Russia fro Crime and eastern Ukraine to be dropped and to work with Moscow as a strategic partner against terrorism, in Syria, and other areas.