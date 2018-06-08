Brescia
Husband held for homicide of missing woman in Brescia (2)
29-year-old Moroccan woman went missing Sunday
Brescia, June 8 - A 50-year-old Moroccan man has been held on suspicion of homicide after his 29-year-old wife went missing on Sunday evening in Brescia, sources said Friday. The man is also suspected of the felony of hiding a human body. The woman, also a Moroccan national and the mother of two children aged three and nine, had been separated from the man for some time. The suspect is said to have been filmed outside the woman's home by a bar's closed-circuit TV while loading a big black sack into a car on the night between Sunday and Monday. He denies any wrongdoing.
