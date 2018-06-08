Constitutionality of vehicular homicide law queried (2)

Rome, June 8 - Two questions about the constitutionality of a recently passed vehicular homicide law have been raised by the Turin court. The questions are on punishments for the crime. Raising the issue to the Constitutional Court was Judge Modestino Villani on a petition by the lawyer Riccardo Salomone as part of a trial on the case of an elderly woman who was hit by a vehicle in 2016 while she was crossing the road in Moncalieri, suffering injuries expected to heal within 60 days. The March 2016 law sets prison terms of 2-7 years for drivers who wrongfully kill one person, and up to 18 years if there are multiple victims. The term for killing one person while drunk is 12 years. Licenses can be confiscated for a term ranging from five to 30 years.