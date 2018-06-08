Banking chief says concerned about spread (3)

Parma, June 8 - Antonio Patuelli, the head of Italian banking association ABI, on Friday expressed concern about the recent rise in the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, noting that it meant the cost of servicing the big national debt was rising. "This increase in the spread is worrying for the Italian republic because previously it was travelling towards greater prosperity for everyone and the spread is a tax that Italy pays on the international markets," Patuelli told the congress of savings banks association ACRI. "The more the spread rises, the more Italy gets poorer. The more the spread rises, the more complicated the life of the banks becomes". Patuelli also said it was wrong to blame all of Italy's problems on the European Union and the euro. "The weaker the currency, the higher the interest rates. We must not kid ourselves that all the blame is Europe's," he said. "Italy does not have a history of virtue," he added, noting that despite its deficit and high debt "the rises in rates of the last few days are small. "The rates on the lira in the 1980s were 19.5% - that was a weak currency".