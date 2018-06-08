German finance min expresses confidence in Italy (2)

Berlin, June 8 - German finance minister Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that Italy will not fail on a television show aired on Thursday evening. The minister stressed that the most important thing was to increase growth. In addressing Euroskeptic AFD founder Bernd Lucke, an economics professor who later left the right-wing party, he added that it would be "irresponsible" to act as if Germans could find solutions to Italian problems. He added that he meant it as a "reproach" towards the politician.