Charlevoix
Bringing Italian interests to G7 - Conte
Premier set to debut at summit
08 Giugno 2018
Charlevoix, June 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he will represent the interests of the Italian people at the G7 summit in Canada. "Arrived in Canada for the G7," Conte said via Instagram after landing at Charlevoix airport overnight. "Here also to bring the interests of the Italians".
