Salvini backs Austria after mosque closures

Rome, June 8 - Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini wrote on Twitter on Friday that "I believe in freedom of religion but not religious extremism" after Austria's announcement that it had closed seven mosques and would be deporting some imams. The League leader and deputy premier added that "those who use their faith to put a country's security at risk should be deported". Salvini also said that "I hope to meet with my Austrian counterpart next week to discuss actions to take".