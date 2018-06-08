Rome
Salvini backs Austria after mosque closures
'Those who threaten security should be deported' - interior min
08 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 8 - Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini wrote on Twitter on Friday that "I believe in freedom of religion but not religious extremism" after Austria's announcement that it had closed seven mosques and would be deporting some imams. The League leader and deputy premier added that "those who use their faith to put a country's security at risk should be deported". Salvini also said that "I hope to meet with my Austrian counterpart next week to discuss actions to take".
Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao
Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bari: ecco il programma
Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Bari bloccati a Malta. Ryanair ripristina volo