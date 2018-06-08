Conte faces tough G7 debut

Rome, June 8 - New Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte faces a baptism of fire when he makes his G7 debut on Friday at the summit in Charlevoix, Canada. Among the issues set to be discussed are international trade tariffs, Iran and relations with Russia. Conte's populist 5-Star Movement/League government has called for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised. Conte is also having a series of bilateral meetings, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.