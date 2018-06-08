Rome
Conte faces tough G7 debut
Premier also having bilateral meetings with Merkel, Juncker
08 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 8 - New Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte faces a baptism of fire when he makes his G7 debut on Friday at the summit in Charlevoix, Canada. Among the issues set to be discussed are international trade tariffs, Iran and relations with Russia. Conte's populist 5-Star Movement/League government has called for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised. Conte is also having a series of bilateral meetings, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao
Papa Francesco il 7 luglio a Bari: ecco il programma
Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Bari bloccati a Malta. Ryanair ripristina volo