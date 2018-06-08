Panic after explosion false alarm on Rome metro (2)

Rome, June 8 - A false alarm caused by a technical fault caused panic on the B line of the Rome metro on Friday, with many passengers calling the emergency services saying they had heard explosions. Traffic along a section of the line was temporarily suspended and the Policlinico station was closed after the fault that produced sparks and smoke was mistaken for a blast. One train that was halted in a tunnel shortly before arriving at the Policlinico station was evacuated, with passengers using an emergency platform. The public transport system in the capital was already under pressure as services were limited because of a four-hour strike. "After 20 minutes stalled on the tracks with the wagons packed, they made us evacuate," said a young woman.