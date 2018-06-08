Spread soars, approaches 270 points (2)

Rome, June 8 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 267 basis points in early trading on Friday after closing at 255 points on Thursday. The spread is an important measure of investor confidence and of Italy's borrowing costs. The yield on the 10-year BTP was up to 3.01%. The spread between the two-year State bond and the German equivalent was up too, rising with 221 basis points, with the yield on the Italian bond at 1.56%.