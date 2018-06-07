Venerdì 08 Giugno 2018 | 06:50

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao

Pornoricatto a carico assessore Potenza: condanna a un anno
06.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari per il Palagiustizia sotto le tende
06.06.2018

Studenti del Liceo Flacco di Baribloccati a Malta. Ryanairalla Gazzetta: pensiamo di risolvere
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»
07.06.2018

Il ministro Bonafede nelle tende delle udienze
07.06.2018

Tavolino selvaggio, in 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro
07.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Medimex a Taranto aspettando i Placebo
07.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

New York

Confidence in Italy to safeguard public accounts - IMF (3)

'Build on past reforms' says Rice

New York, June 7 - The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it was confident that the new Italian government would safeguard public accounts. "It's clearly at the start. We have confidence that Italy will launch policies to maintain the sustainability of public accounts," and build on past reforms, said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice. "We have not yet had the opportunity of meeting the new authorities.. Rice was answering a question whether he was concerned about sustainability of public debt and if the IMF had advice to give the new government, which has been accused of not having financial cover for all its planned policies.

