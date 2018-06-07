Giovedì 07 Giugno 2018 | 20:39

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

annuncio affitto bivani con pistola
06.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari per il Palagiustizia sotto le tende
06.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»
07.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»
07.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Rome

Boost corruption fight Conte and Cantone concur (3)

Simplify legal framework to restart investments

Rome, June 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and ANAC anti-corruption agency chief Raffaele Cantone on Thursday spoke "cordially" over the phone and agree on the need to boost the anti-corruption fight after the premier had said Wednesday ANAC should do more to prevent corruption, a statement from the premier's office said. The two "agreed on the need to strengthen the fight against corruption, identifying specific courses of legality in the framework of the public administration," the statement said. They also agreed "to work towards a simplification of the existing legal framework, so as to allow the relaunch of investments in the sector of public contracts".

