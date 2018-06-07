Trieste
Italians less concerned by hate speech, fake news – survey
Overexposure leads to fall in interest, attention
07 Giugno 2018
Trieste, June 7 - Italians have become so used to hate speech and fake news that they worry about them less, according to a SWG survey presented on Thursday. Some 53% of the 1,000 people interviewed said they are concerned about language on the internet expressing hatred of a particular group of people, compared to 70% last year. Likewise, 59% of Italians said they are worried about false stories that appear to be news, compared to 65% in 2017. The results of the survey were presented at the second edition of "Parole O_stili", a project to raise awareness of verbal and written violence, underway in Trieste. Two thirds of respondents said they think hate speech and fake news are here to stay, while the phenomena are perceived as a problem by more educated Italians in particular. The survey also included a sample of 400 employees and 100 managers. Some 58% of employees said aggressive and disrespectful language is widespread in the workplace and 47% that it has increased with respect to 10 years ago. Instead 81% of managers claimed companies are the target of hate speech and fake news and 59% said they had difficulty controlling their brand image on line.
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto
Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola
Palagiustizia, ministro a Bari: «La situazione è grave valuto un decreto legge»
Le immagini della visita
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao