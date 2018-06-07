VAT safeguard clause will be 'defused' - Di Maio (3)

Rome, June 7 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio pledged on Thursday that the government will avert a hike in value added tax scheduled to kick in later this year unless alternative funding can be found in the budget. "You have my word here at Confcommercio that VAT will not increase and the safeguard clause will be defused," Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), told the assembly of retailers association Confcommercio. Earlier on Thursday Confcommercio President Carlo Sangalli told the new government that "there can be no negotiating or haggling over VAT". "They call them (the scheduled VAT hikes) safeguard clauses," he added. "But, dear friends, the real safeguard for businesses and citizens if to defend their incomes, their purchasing power".