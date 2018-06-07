Brussels
Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)
Want to keep giving but also time to receive
07 Giugno 2018
Brussels, June 7 - Italy respects and honours its commitments to NATO, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said at NATO talks Thursday. Italy "always respects honours the commitments it has made" but "for what we have given so far and want to continue to give, I think it is time to receive also", she said. "It's a question of solidarity," referring to missions, said Trenta, an army reservist named in the new Five Star-League government. "Today at these talks I ask the will for a NATO more attentive to the Mediterranean to be strengthened" to help Italy and the EU in "the main challenges that face us: the fight against terrorism and the fight against human trafficking".
