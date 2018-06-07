Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

Giovedì 07 Giugno 2018 | 18:56

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto

annuncio affitto bivani con pistola
06.06.2018

Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari per il Palagiustizia sotto le tende
06.06.2018

Palagiustizia, ministro a Bari: «La situazione è grave valuto un decreto legge»
Le immagini della visita

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao

Bari, rapina con fumogeni a gioielleria della Mongolfiera Panico, uditi alcuni spari
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con fumogeni
a gioielleria della Mongolfiera
Panico, uditi alcuni spari

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»
07.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

Rome

Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

'We were ready then our minister resigned'

Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

Rome, June 7 - A meeting between the Italian and Tunisian governments will take place and the two administrations "are always in contact", Tunisian Ambassador Moez Siaoui told ANSA Thursday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had said talksm on migrants with his Tunisian counterpart would take place this week after the Italian minister spurred "amazement" by saying "Tunisia exports convicts". Siaoui said "we were about to set up the meeting but then our minister resigned". The meeting will shortly take place with the new minister, he said, adding that "collaboration is going forward".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)

Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)

 
Neapolitan pizza chefs say no to femicide

Neapolitan pizza chefs say no to femicide

 
Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

 
Deneuve praises Italy, discusses upcoming projects

Deneuve praises Italy, discusses upcoming projects

 
Hate speech index falls

Hate speech index falls

 
Regeni consultant wife gets another 15 days

Regeni consultant wife gets another 15 days

 
Boost corruption fight Conte and Cantone concur (3)

Boost corruption fight Conte and Cantone concur (3)

 
Di Maio orders local MPs to business crisis talks (4)

Di Maio orders local MPs to business crisis talks (4)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Tavolino selvaggio, 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro

Tavolino selvaggio, 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro

 
«Per la giustizia a Bari serve un decreto d'urgenza»

«Per la giustizia a Bari serve un decreto d'urgenza»

 
I dipendenti del pubblico impiego ancora dentro il Palagiustizia dichiarato inagibile

I dipendenti del pubblico impiego ancora dentro il Palagiustizia dichiarato inagibile

 
Bari, rapina con fumogeni a gioielleria della Mongolfiera Panico, uditi alcuni spari

Bari, rapina con fumogeni
a gioielleria della Mongolfiera
Panico, uditi alcuni spari

 
Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»

 
Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

 
Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

 
Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

 
«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

 
Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

 
Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

 
La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

 
Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

 
Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

 
Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

 
Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Comuni alle urne

Comuni alle urne

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Calcio TV
Calcio, "Ci vorrebbe un Mondiale": il sogno degli italiani diventa romanzo

Calcio, "Ci vorrebbe un Mondiale": il sogno degli italiani diventa romanzo

 
Mondo TV
'Dati condivisi con big cinesi', nuova bufera Facebook

'Dati condivisi con big cinesi', nuova bufera Facebook

 
Economia TV
I contro-dazi della Ue per gli Usa scattano da luglio

I contro-dazi della Ue per gli Usa scattano da luglio

 
Spettacolo TV
Totti dona maglia della Roma a Russell Crowe

Totti dona maglia della Roma a Russell Crowe

 
Sport TV
La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

 

Digital Edition

07.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU